Cosby

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK is adding veteran reporter/host and former WABC and crosstown WOR-A personality RITA COSBY for 10p-midnight (ET). COSBY, whose show begins TODAY (3/15), replaces JOHN BATCHELOR, whose syndicated show and podcast have left WABC's lineup.

RED APPLE GROUP CEO and WABC owner/afternoon host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS said, “RITA COSBY is the best in the business, with a tremendous following and incredible background. ‘THE RITA COSBY SHOW’ will bring a new and exciting dynamic to our important evening programming, with RITA’s top-notch interviewing skills, impeccable record in journalism and deep ability to connect with our listeners. We are proud to welcome such a respected host to 77 WABC Radio and anticipate big success for ‘THE RITA COSBY SHOW.’

COSBY, the former FOX NEWS CHANNEL and MSNBC host who hosted shows at WABC in 2014-18, said, “I am honored to be joining 77 WABC’s terrific lineup and working with legendary NEW YORK icon JOHN CATSIMATIDIS and his team. During this pivotal and unpredictable moment in our nation and communities, 10pm to Midnight will be a nonstop voice of reason and truth you will not want to miss.”

RED APPLE MEDIA Pres. CHAD LOPEZ added, “We are thrilled to have RITA COSBY Taking over this important timeslot. Beginning tonight, our evening listeners will get a great dose of the latest news along with powerful and compelling interviews, from one of the most well-regarded broadcasters.”

« see more Net News