Starts Next Monday

Comedian NIKKI GLASER will host a daily hour-long podcast for WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK via iHEARTMEDIA, reports PASTE MAGAZINE.

GLASER, who hosted a morning show at SIRIUSXM COMEDY CENTRAL RADIO in 2018-20 that was also accompanied by a podcast ("YOU UP WITH NIKKI GLASER"), will host "THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST" starting MARCH 22nd and describes the show as a version of a traditional radio morning show, telling PASTE that the podcast is "like a daily radio morning show but one where I can cuss on air and say what I really want to and not have to play music." Comedian ANDREW COLLIN will co-host the show,

