Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe with Steven Furtick and Chris Brown of Elevation Worship

KARI JOBE, CODY CARNES and ELEVATION WORSHIP co-wrote the song, "The Blessing," which quickly became viral. The live video has more than 44.4 million views on YOUTUBE, and the song has recently received RIAA Gold Digital Single certification. Arguably, "The Blessing" became the worship anthem of 2020 while becoming the most consumed song of the year. It was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards. JOBE shared, "This song is very special. I think my favorite thing about the song is hearing my babies sing it around the house. It brings great peace knowing that the very words God said to pray as a blessing still have 100% power today. God is kind and good. I pray this song continues to break through the noise and give a tangible sense of His presence every time it’s played or sung."

« see more Net News