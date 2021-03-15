Adds RNS Newscasts

FIRST CLASS RADIO CORP. AC WMRC-A-W267CD (MYFM 101.3)/MILFORD, MA has signed up for REMOTE NEWS SERVICE's newscasts.

RNS owner LESLEY LOTTO said, "It's very exciting to take over for a group who has had the same person for years and to come up with a new fresh way to deliver news for their loyal audience. And I'm so happy to see stations adding back local news after months of quiet during the pandemic".

MYFM owner TOM MCAULIFFE added, "Partnering with LESLEY LOTTO and REMOTE NEWS SERVICE is one of the best decisions I've ever made. I wish I had made the switch years ago."

Find out more at remotenewsservice.com.

