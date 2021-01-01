20 Years Of Hip Hop And R&B

On MARCH 16th, 2001 ENTERCOM's WZMX/HARTFORD flipped from Dancing Oldies to Hip Hop and R&B (HOT 93.7), showcasing artists, JOE, BLU CANTRELL, OUTKAST, ALICIA KEYS, JAY-Z, FABOLOUS, JA RULE, and FOXY BROWN. This MARCH 16th, WZMX will launch its yearlong 20th-anniversary celebration with special programming including artist interviews and stories and memories from listeners and personalities.



“Twenty years after flipping its format from dancin’ oldies to rhythmic CHR, Hot 93.7 leads the market and is one the most impactful radio stations in HARTFORD,” said ENTERCOM HARTFORD SVP/MM STEPHANIE PERL. “We are proud of how our station has connected with our audience and impacted our community and are excited to celebrate this special milestone with them.”



“For the past 20 years HOT 93.7 has defied all the odds and proved that hip hop is a lifestyle and a culture,” said HOT 93.7 Brand Manager and Morning Show Host, DJ BUCK. “We would like to thank all of our listeners for supporting us and making us No. 1 for the past 20 years.”



