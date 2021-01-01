Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MARCH 8-14 showed downloads down 1% from the previous week and down 3% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from MARCH 8, 2020 to MARCH 14, 2021 was -1% for Arts, -17% for Business, +15% for Comedy, -24% for Education, +10% for History, -5% for News, -6% for Science, -3% for Society & Culture, -16% for Sports, and +12% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +1% for Arts, 0% for Business, +6% for Comedy, -2% for Education, +6% for History, -4% for News, -2% for Science, +6% for Society & Culture, -2% for Sports, and -9% for True Crime.

