New Song Writers & Composers Wing

THE RECORDING ACADEMY announced at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS SUNDAY (3/14) the establishment of a "Songwriters and Composers Wing," an ACADEMY membership division representing the diverse community of music creators who provide the world with the gift of storytelling and song.

Working collaboratively with the ACADEMY's membership base and ecosystem of music creators, the new wing fosters recognition of all genres of songwriters and amplifies their unique role in policy discussions that seek fair compensation for creators. Through educational offerings including panels, mixers, songwriting retreats, and mentorship, the wing will provide opportunities for recognition, networking and collaboration. It will also spotlight emerging opportunities for song and scoring achievement within a variety of media globally.

SONGWRITER AND RECORDING ACADEMY LOS ANGELES Chapter President EVAN BOGART will serve as Chair of the Songwriters & Composers Wing; the esteemed LAMONT DOZIER, KENNY "BABYFACE" EDMONDS, ASHLEY GORLEY, CAROLE KING, JIMMY JAM, TANIA LEÓN, GUSTAVO SANTAOLALLA, VALERIE SIMPSON, DIANE WARREN, and HANS ZIMMER will serve as honorary chairs; and SUSAN STEWART, Senior Director, SOUTH REGION at the RECORDING ACADEMY, will serve as Executive Sponsor.

HARVEY MASON JR., Chair and Interim President/CEO of THE RECORDING ACADEMY said, "The musical process begins with our fellow songwriters and composers, and we're thrilled to launch this wing at the ACADEMY that creates a home for music's storytellers across the country. These creatives are essential to the music community, and we look forward to collaborating with our industry colleagues to support, educate and empower the diverse members in these crafts."

RUBY MARCHAND, Chief Industry Officer at THE RECORDING ACADEMY said, "The S&C Wing magnifies the presence of songwriters and composers throughout our membership body. Many songwriters and composers are also producers, engineers, musicians and recording artists. We look forward to celebrating their full array of talents and accomplishments."

DARYL FRIEDMAN, Chief Advocacy Officer at THE RECORDING ACADEMY added, "Just as music begins with the song, music advocacy begins with the songwriter. We are pleased to continue our fight for songwriters and composers' rights, reenergized by the newly organized advocates of the Songwriters & Composers Wing."

