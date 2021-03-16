Pop-Up Networking Brunch Sunday, March 28th

ALL ACCESS is excited to partner with WOMEN ON AIR to host the first ever networking POP-UP Brunch set for SUNDAY, (3/28) from 11a to 2p (ET) via @ZOOM.

Attendees will have the chance to connect with a panel of seasoned professionals in both TV & radio for in depth conversations about the industry. The first ten RSVP's will be treated to complimentary STARBUCKS.

Confirmed panelists so far: AUTUMN JOI, Radio Personality & TV correspondent: WHUR FM, Washington, D.C.,

MARISSA MITCHELL, Anchor: FOX 5, Washington, D.C., AC THE PLUG | Director of Content: RADIO ONE, and

GIGI DIAZ | Radio Personality & Women’s Empowerment Coach: WMIA, IHEARTMEDIA, MIAMI.

WOMEN ON AIR is an organization which highlights Women, Not Only In The Forefront, But In News writing, Camera & Radio Board-Op, Promotions & Sales, Production & Studio Engineering. It was created as a digital networking platform for all women working in television & radio broadcasting. Our goal is to encourage and enhance cohesiveness and promote inclusivity and representation within the distinct circle of women operating in a male-dominated industry.

