J105/Boise Is Now Jack-FM

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS has confirmed it's flipped Classic Rock KJOT (J105)/BOISE, ID to Classic Hits (105.1 JACK-FM) effective immediately.

KJOT has held the J105 position on and off since 1985. Rumors of the flip began last week (3/12). The move will strategically provide relief for sister stations KQXR Rock (100.3 THE X) and KRVB AAA (94.9 THE RIVER)/BOISE, ID.

