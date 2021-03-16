Order Up

ART19 has launched a network of podcasts focusing on the trials, traditions, and concerns of service workers in the restaurant industry, hosted by chefs, comedians, and restaurant workers themselves.

ONE STAR NETWORK collects four existing series and two recent launches, including "COPPER & HEAT," hosted by KATY OSUNA and winner of the JAMES BEARD Broadcast Media Award; "IN YO MOUTH," MICHAEL MUÑOZ's LGBTQ food show; MARLON JOSEPH and DANNY DEVILA's "THE MODERN WAITER PODCAST"; "SIDE WORK PODCAST" with BROOKE VAN POPPELEN and ANDREA WALLACE; QUALIN HARRIS' "CONFESSIONS OF A SERVER"; and "THE MACARONI ZONE" with DANNY PALUMBO and JAMES AUSTIN JOHNSON

