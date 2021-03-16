-
Lady A Is Most-Added With 'Like A Lady'
Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' LADY A, who earned 84 MEDIABASE adds for their new single, "Like A Lady," making it the most-added record in Country radio this week.
Kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO and Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK.