Skyview Networks' B-Dub Radio

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated "B-DUB RADIO" nighttime show has been added to BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Country KYGO/DENVER. The show, hosted by BRYAN "B-DUB" WASHINGTON, can now be heard six nights a week on the station.

"B-DUB is a world class entertainer," said KYGO PD BRIAN MICHEL. "And being well known here in DENVER, it made the decision easy to add his show six days a week.” B-DUB previously spent two years working as APD/MD at iHEARTMEDIA Country KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER. He currently does afternoons at HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (98.8 THE BULL)/SEATTLE, in addition to his syndicated show.

“KYGO is one of the most iconic and legendary brands in Country radio," said B-DUB. "Having such a powerhouse station to add to the 'B-DUB Radio' lineup six nights a week is an absolute honor, and a testament to the content we are providing. Being back on in DENVER six days a week is icing on the cake! I’m excited be part of this world class team and extend a ‘thank you’ to BRIAN MICHEL and [Market Mgr.] BOB CALL for the opportunity!”

« see more Net News