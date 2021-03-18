Pollack, Peterzell

You are invited to join iHEARTMEDIA & MEDIABASE EVP/Global Music Marketing & Strategy ALISSA POLLACK and PASSION POINT COLLECTIVE's Founder MARCUS PETERZELL for a 1 x 1 conversation with THE SMARTEST PEOPLE IN THE ROOM set for MARCH 18, 2021 at 2p (ET), 1p (CT), 11a (PT).

THE SMARTEST PEOPLE IN THE ROOM is a series of 1 x 1 conversations between two really interesting, accomplished music industry exes or personalities.

POLLLACK and PETERZELL will be talking about brand artist partnerships and how they have evolved in the last year during COVID-19 and where they are going, post pandemic. Also on the agenda the importance of data in discovering new artists early and how to develop them.

