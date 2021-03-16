Paul Rogers (Photo: LinkedIn)

PAUL ROGERS has been upped to iHEARTMEDIA Area Pres./North FLORIDA, including JACKSONVILLE, effective immediately. He will report to Division Pres. LINDA BYRD, succeeding NICKY SPARROW, who was recently named the SVP/Multicultural Sales for iHEARTMEDIA MARKETS GROUP (NET NEWS 3/14).

ROGERS has been the company's Market Pres. for TALLAHASSEE and PANAMA CITY since 2017, and previously was based in the JACKSONVILLE cluster for 18 years while serving a variety of local, statewide and national roles for iHEART.

“I’ve worked with PAUL for over 35 years, in many different roles,” said BYRD. “His integrity, judgment, professionalism and competitiveness are what any manager would look for in a market leader. He is the perfect choice as a successor, and I have no doubt that he will take this area to the next level. I also want to thank NICKY for the great work she has done in getting JACKSONVILLE to where we are today and congratulate her on this exciting new opportunity to expand her role in iHEARTMEDIA.”

“I am beyond excited by this new challenge and to be given the opportunity to finally lead the JACKSONVILLE market where I have spent so much of my career and where I still have family, many dear friends, teammates and customers,” ROGERS said. “We have a strong and diverse staff, and so many of iHEARTMEDIA’s leaders and many of our industry’s greatest air personalities have come from this area. But mostly, it’s a chance to once again work with LINDA BYRD, who’s been my mentor for my entire career.”

« see more Net News