RESULTS RADIO Classic Hits KCCL (101.5 K-HITS)/SACRAMENTO morning host JOEY MITCHELL is retiring as of MARCH 26th. MITCHELL with over 51 years on the air, has been on the air in SACRAMENTO since 1975 and at K-HITS for the last 14 years. MITCHELL began his career on the air in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

MITCHELL commented, "After 51 years and 3 months of getting up weekday mornings at 4am, I’m more than ready to sleep in. Radio is something I dreamt of doing since I was six years old, so the past half a century on the air has been a huge blessing. However, now it’s time to take my headsets off and spend time with my family, and travel while scratching off bucket list items while I’m still healthy enough to enjoy them. What a ride it’s been!!!"

KCCL OM/PD RICO GARCIA added, "Working with JOEY has been a blast! He will be greatly missed by the K-HITS team and listeners, and we are all honored to have worked with him. JOEY has earned this exciting achievement, and we’re happy to see him already making fun plans for retirement."

Joey Mitchell And California Assemblyman Jim Cooper Presenting A CA State Legislature Resolution During Joey’s 50th Radio Anniversary In November 2020

