New Deal With Copperline

Global music distributor COPPERLINE has entered into a global distribution deal with the CASH IS KING record label. The new company is home to flagship artist CALLIE TWISSELMAN, whose debut Country single, "Two Hands," will release on FRIDAY, APRIL 9th. Both the label and TWISSLEMAN are represented by manager DANNY NOZELL and CTK ENTERPRISES' JUSTIN MUSTAINE. TWISSELMAN is signed to eONE for publishing via VINTERN SONGS.

“There is something about NASHVILLE that inspires you,” said TWISSLEMAN, a CALIFORNIA native. “I wrote about as many songs the first month here as I did in one year of living in CALIFORNIA. I never felt more certain of anything in my life, this is where I am supposed to be.”

