Debuts Today

The SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE, UGLY DUCKLING FILMS, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, and NEON HUM are teaming for a new true crime podcast looking at a serial killer who targeted gay men in 1970s SAN FRANCISCO.

"THE DOODLER," hosted by CHRONICLE reporter KEVIN FAGAN and MICHAEL TAYLOR with contributions from the CHRONICLE's KING KAUFMAN, has posted its first two episodes TODAY (3/16).

“I’ve made it my mission to get to the bottom of these murders, alongside talented investigators and with the help of people involved with the case,” said FAGAN. “With our listeners’ help, we aim to put this mystery to rest once and for all, while shedding light on the plight of The Doodler’s victims.”

