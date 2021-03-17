Flosstradamus April 16-17

INSOMNIAC will present FLOSSTRADAMUS in HDYFEST, the latest of their Park 'N Rave Concert Series, taking place APRIL 16-17 at the NOS EVENT CENTER in SAN BERNARDINO, CA.

The CHICAGO DJ/musician will headline the two-night event. He recently released "So Far" with NONSENS, and has also collaborated with MAJOR LAZER, WAKA FLOCKA FLAME, POST MALONE and many others, throughout his career.

He told his TWITTER followers, "I took a year off of live shows in 2020 and the world joined me. HDYNATION is back with the world's first hotbox drive in April 16th-17th. I will be dropping new Music, Merch, NFTs leading up to 4/20. Thank you all for your patience and love."

Tickets for the 18+ show are on sale now along with a list of FAQ at parknrave.frontgatetickets.com.

