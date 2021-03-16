Ace & Matt Will Be Parents

Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy winning drummer MATT SORUM (GUNS N’ ROSES,VELVET REVOLVER) and his wife, fashion designer ACE HARPER, have announced they are expecting their first child this summer.

MATT and ACE, who have been married since 2013, said “We are beyond elated with God’s gift of our baby girl. Of all the beautiful adventures we’ve been fortunate enough to have in our lives there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family. We’re excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer.”

SORUM is also set to release his new book “Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock N’ Roll Stories” in the Fall.

