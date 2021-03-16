Unique Experience

A twin-film limited theatrical release is planned by THE LUMINEERS – in collaboration with ARTISTS DEN ENTERTAINMENT and CINELIFE ENTERTAINMENT (a division of SPOTLIGHT CINEMA NETWORKS) -- beginning nationwide on APRIL 1st.

The release includes THE LUMINEERS: LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN along with the film companion to the band’s album, III. The ARTIST’S DEN taping was originally done in 2016 at the KINGS THEATRE in BROOKLYN. It includes the complete performance with three unreleased songs and never-before-seen interview footage.

THE LUMINEERS’ WESLEY SCHULTZ said about the theatrical release, “Pairing our ARTIST’S DEN show from the KINGS THEATRE with the film III, the motion picture companion to our album of the same name, is truly special. We are excited to partner with CINELIFE to bring our film to the world, providing a unique night of both a live show and a visual album.”

BERNADETTE MCCABE, Exec. VP of CINELIFE ENTERTAINMENT said, “At CINELIFE and SPOTLIGHT, we’re dedicated to providing our viewers with content that is not only entertaining, but an immersive experience. THE LUMINEERS: LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN is exactly that, allowing audiences to see and hear every visual and musical intricacy of a live performance up close. Especially as we now have more comprehensive measures in place for safe viewing than ever before, we’re excited to welcome audiences to experience this imaginative convergence of music and film in their local cinemas.”

For additional information, please visit here.



