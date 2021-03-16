Carton

A victim of CRAIG CARTON's ticket-selling scheme has asked a judge to rewrite the restitution order instituted by the court to repay victims of the fraudulent operation that landed the ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK afternoon host in prison, reports the ASSOCIATED PRESS. The request by DUKAL CORP. and owner GERARD LODUKA was prompted by CARTON's comeback from serving time to resume his career at WFAN in what DUKAL's attorney JOHN G. MARTIN wrote in his request letter characterized as “what is almost surely an extremely lucrative job.”

MARTIN's letter asked that the current $5 million restitution plan, which requires CARTON to pay 15% of his earnings to the victims, be increased based on CARTON's return to WFAN, which had not been in place when the plan was instituted. The letter also alleged that CARTON has not made any payments towards restitution since his release from prison in JUNE and asks for priority for his client over a larger company that was also among the victims. CARTON's attorney DERRELLE JANEY responded that CARTON has made payments, including about $30,000 to LODUKA (out of $435,000 owed), and added that CARTON's new salary is “a fraction of what he previously made.”

« see more Net News