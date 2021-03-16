Now Talk

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/5 STAR RADIO GROUP Country WBQL-A-W288DQ (105.5 THE BULL)/CLARKSVILLE, TN has flipped to News-Talk as WNZE (NEW ZEE 105.5 FM). SAGA acquired the station in JANUARY for $175,000.

Sister news site CLARKSVILLE NOW reports that the station's lineup includes COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "THIS MORNING WITH GORDON DEAL," SALEM's HUGH HEWITT and DENNIS PRAGER, PREMIERE NETWORKS' SEAN HANNITY, WESTWOOD ONE's MARK LEVIN, the syndicated JOHN BATCHELOR show, and WESTWOOD ONE's "RED EYE RADIO."

