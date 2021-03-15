Protocols Keep Radio Team Off The Air

NEW YORK KNICKS radio broadcasters ED COHEN and BRENDAN BROWN are off the air indefinitely due to pandemic health and safety protocols, according to the NEW YORK POST. COHEN and BROWN are not traveling with the KNICKS this season, broadcasting road games remotely from NEW YORK while announcing home games live from MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.

While COHEN and BROWN are sidelined, JOHN GIANNONE and JOHN WALLACE are filling in; COHEN and BROWN missed SATURDAY's game as well, with KENNY ALBERT and ALAN HAHN sitting in. The KNICKS are heard on ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK.

