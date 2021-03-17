Papa Roach (Photo: Brandon Nagy / Shutterstock.com)

Multi-Platinum Rock Band PAPA ROACH will release their second Greatest Hits compilation, GREATEST HITS VOL. 2: THE BETTER NOISE YEARS, FRIDAY, MARCH 19th, via BETTER NOISE MUSIC.

To celebrate the release of the compilation with fans, the band will host a special livestream event on release day at 2p (PT)/5p (ET) on their social channels in addition to all of BETTER NOISE MUSIC’s channels. The free event will include an in-conversation discussion hosted by ALLISON HAGENDORF (Head of Rock at SPOTIFY and host of the show “Rock This with ALLISON HAGENDORF”). The band will be joined by guests MARIA BRINK (“In This Moment”), JASON EVIGAN (Producer & Songwriter, “Born For Greatness”) and MICHAEL LOMBARDI (Actor / Producer - THE RETALIATORS). The broadcast will also include the World Premiere of the video for “Broken As Me (featuring DANNY WORSNOP of ASKING ALEXANDRIA).”

To pre-order GREATEST HITS VOL. 2: THE BETTER NOISE YEARS click here. And to watch the livestream event click here.

Better Noise Music

