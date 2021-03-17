Radio Cares For Feeding America Wednesday April 14th

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) will partner with BENZTOWN, MCVAY MEDIA and VIPOLOGY for another RADIO CARES event for FEEDING AMERICA on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14th.

The group is asking every independent station in AMERICA to participate and those who do, do not have to be an IBA member.

A joint statement said "While things are getting better for some, for many, the struggle to put food on the table for their families is real and continues. Independent Radio Stations in America make a difference every day in our individual communities. Often the large public groups accomplish great things on their own to help various causes. Given that independent operators like you and I represent only a small number of stations individually, but together, represent more radio stations than all the public companies combined, I thought we could use this power for something amazing and show the country and our own industry that independent radio still has a voice."

It added, "We are so excited to work with FEEDING AMERICA again. Last year we had 3,400 stations

participate and raised enough money for 5 million meals. Together, we can exceed this in 2021 as we continue to show that Independent Radio as a collective group can do amazing things. This one-day nationwide fundraiser to help feed people that continue to be impacted by this crisis.

Every station can execute the one-day event as they see fit. Some may choose an all-day radiothon, similarly to ST. JUDE COUNTRY CARES. Others may choose to just provide talking points throughout the day. Whatever can be best executed by your station(s). The bottom line is collectively we all do the best we can to raise as much as we can from our listeners for a cause that has never been greater."

