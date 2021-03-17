McCracken (Photo: Facebook)

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WJCL/SAVANNAH PD/afternoon host GERRY McCRACKEN plans to hang up the headphones at the end of JULY after a 45-year radio career. He posted the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (3/16), saying, “If I don’t call it quits now, my OCD will keep me going until I reach 50 years and there are other things I’d like to do. I have no regrets. It’s been a fun ride.”

MCCRACKEN spent nearly 20 years of his career with COX MEDIA, serving as Country format captain while doubling as PD at the company’s Country KWEN/TULSA and WHKO/DAYTON. Additional stops include WSOC/CHARLOTTE; WCOS/COLUMBIA, SC; KBBG/SAN FRANCISCO; WKRO (COAST COUNTRY)/DAYTONA BEACH, FL; and OM of CUMULUS/LAKE CHARLES, LA, among many others.

“Because of radio I’ve ridden elephants in a circus and played basketball on donkeys,” McCRACKEN wrote. “I’ve been a cow, a possum and a dancing bear passing out money to strangers. Over the years, two of my five dogs came from radio stations where they were dumped, I named them SEGUE and MARCONI. I got drunk on the air once under law enforcement supervision and a couple times without it. I even made the ‘CBS Evening News’ once and THE WEEKLY WORLD NEWS twice.

“Because of radio, I’ve lived in 12 states, one of them three times and three of them twice, in every part of the country, in every time zone, on both oceans and the gulf,” he continued. “I even did some work in POLAND with a friend and colleague, traveling the countryside by train, learning that radio people are amazingly smart, talented, weird, fun people regardless of where you find them. I’ve worked for some of the smartest people in some of the best companies and only ruined one or two of their radio stations.”

Congratulate MCCRACKEN here. And check out his full, and very colorful FACEBOOK post (well worth a read) here.

