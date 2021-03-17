New Daily Show

JAKIB MEDIA PARTNERS is launching another local PHILADELPHIA sports show, partnering with the PHILLY VOICE news website for a daily PHILADELPHIA EAGLES audio and video show hosted by a pair of familiar names in the market.

Veteran sports radio host JODY MCDONALD (a/k/a "JODY MAC"), who currently host late nights and fill-ins at ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA, will host "BIRDS 365" with SPORTS ILLUSTRATED NFL writer and LONGPORT MEDIA Sports WBSS-A (AM1490 SPORTS BETTING RADIO)/ATLANTIC CITY weekender JOHN MCMULLEN, who has been hosting "FOOTBALL 24/7" for JAKIB. The new show will stream weekdays 8-10a (ET) at PHILLY VOICE and JAKIB's own platforms, starting APRIL 5th.

“This will be wall-to-wall EAGLES content,” said MCDONALD. “I am grateful to speak directly to the EAGLES fan base and provide very defined and specific football content in a great football city.”

“JODY MAC and JOHNNY MAC will provide football content in one of the most passionate sports cities in the world. Listeners will be drawn to this show,” said JAKIB MEDIA Founder JOE KRAUSE. “This show is for fans who know it all and for fans that want to understand it all.”

JAKIB previously launched another daily show with heavy EAGLES content, "THE MIDDLE" with BARRETT BROOKS, EYTAN SHANDER, and HARRY MAYES.

