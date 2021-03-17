-
Jacobs Media: Radio, Meet Listeners < > Listeners, Meet Radio
In his most recent blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS shares, "I'm not sure precisely what's going on as we wrap up Q1 here in the already tumultuous 2021. But I do know this ... Many of you are asking fundamental questions about the A-B-Cs of what you've been doing your entire careers.
"That's because the health, economic, societal, and political underpinnings of our world have become unmoored. Our already unstable environment was turned upside-down by COVID. And as we move into what appears to be a new phase, you're asking questions. Lots of them."
