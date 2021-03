WJCL's Gerry McCracken

Last FRIDAY, MARCH 12th, at the culmination of CUMULUS/SAVANNAH's two-day Radiothon for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, Country WJCL (KIX 96, Rock WIXV (I-95) and Urban AC WTYB (MAGIC 103.9) joined forces to raise a total of $91,118.

To donate to ST. JUDE, visit www.stjude.org.

