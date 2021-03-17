Webinar Tomorrow

ACAST is holding a free online workshop TOMORROW (3/18) on using PRO TOOLS FIRST, the free version of AVID's PRO TOOLS editing software.

"PRO TOOLS FIRST," part of ACAST's AClass series, will be hosted by ACAST content partner and former producer BECKY CELESTINA and is geared towards giving podcast producers a baseline knowledge of PRO TOOLS, which is often considered a requirement for production jobs in the industry. The webinar will stream at 3p (ET)/noon (PT).

RSVP for free by clicking here.

« see more Net News