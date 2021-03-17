3X Weekly

ESPN is expanding "THE RIGHT TIME WITH BOMANI JONES" from its present two-podcasts-per-week frequency to three times a week. The show, formerly posted on TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS, have moved to MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, and FRIDAYS, with the FRIDAY editions now featuring THE UNDEFEATED's DOMONIQUE FOXWORTH for weekly conversations.

“The last year has been great for THE RIGHT TIME, so I’m glad we can give more to our listeners,” said JONES. “I also can’t wait to follow through on something those listeners have long wanted, a weekly spot with DOMONIQUE, one of the most intelligent and entertaining talents at this company.”

FOXWORTH said, “I’m grateful to be granted a seat on this rocket ship.”

