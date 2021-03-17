Debuts 3/24

Actress MINNIE DRIVER is hosting a new celebrity interview podcast for iHEARTMEDIA. "MINNIE QUESTIONS WITH MINNIE DRIVER" debuts MARCH 24th and will post WEDNESDAYS, beginning with a conversation with VIOLA DAVIS. Among future guets will be DAVE GROHL, RONAN FARROW, ALAN CUMMING, and playwright JEREMY O. HARRIS.

“I have wanted to share this crazy idea for a podcast for such a long time,” said DRIVER. “I question everything about the world around me, and I’m so excited to share these questions I’ve discovered and host these conversations that can help other people find happiness, self-love and belonging, too.”



“We’re excited to bring ‘MINNIE QUESTIONS WITH MINNIE DRIVER’ to our listeners,” said iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE. “MINNIE has a rapport with her guests and audience that is so genuine and magnetic, and we’re excited for people to hear the incredible stories she uncovers with her guests throughout the series.”

« see more Net News