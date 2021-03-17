2022 Dates Announced

PODCAST MOVEMENT has set the dates for its two in-person events for 2022.

The second PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS will be held MARCH 23-26, 2022 at the JW MARRIOTT AT LA LIVE in LOS ANGELES. The event, which debuted in FEBRUARY 2020 just before the pandemic halted in-person conferences in AMERICA, is an educational and networking event that serves as a prelude to the main PODCAST MOVEMENT convention later in the year.

That main event, which is scheduled to return to live action in NASHVILLE this AUGUST 3-6, will return to DALLAS in 2022 at the SHERATON DOWNTOWN on AUGUST 23-26, 2022. More details about the 2022 events will be announced at the close of this year's PODCAST MOVEMENT.

