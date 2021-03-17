Peter Brooks Is Retiring

After 48 years in radio (and 44 years at FLR), FAMILY LIFE RADIO Contemporary Christian FLR/NETWORK PETER BROOKS is retiring. BROOKS has served most recently in AFTERNOON DRIVE and as the GENERAL MANAGER of FAMILY LIFE RADIO Contemporary Christian WUGN (99.7)/MIDLAND, MI. BROOKS said, “The Bible says that there's a time for everything and a season for every activity. My broadcasting season is ending, and the time to hang up my headphones has arrived. Over the decades, the programming and music may have changed; but the heart, mission and integrity of FAMILY LIFE RADIO and its leadership have never changed. Through those years, my co-workers and listeners have truly been family. Words cannot express my thankfulness to God and this ministry for the blessings I have experienced serving here.” His final day will be FRIDAY, MAY 7th. After that he plans to enjoy retirement by travelling and spending time with family.

