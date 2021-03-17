Virtual Benefit Concert

Country artists GEORGE STRAIT, MIRANDA LAMBERT, PARKER McCOLLUM, LYLE LOVETT, RANDY ROGERS, WILLIE NELSON and KACEY MUSGRAVES will perform at the "We're TEXAS" virtual benefit show on SUNDAY, MARCH 21st at 7p (CT). The event will raise funds to help those affected by the snowstorms that hit the state in FEBRUARY. Other artists outside the realm of Country music will perform too, including DON HENLEY, KELLY CLARKSON, POST MALONE, LEON BRIDGES, GARY CLARK JR., KHALID, LUKAS NELSON and KIRK FRANKLIN. The event will also feature appearances from TEXAN celebrity guests, including CHIP and JOANNA GAINES, JENNIFER GARNER, SELENA GOMEZ, MEGAN THEE STALLION, RENEE ZELLWEGER and more.

The "We're TEXAS" show was created by actor MATHEW McCONAUGHEY and his wife, CAMILLA ALVES, who will also be hosting. It will stream on McCONAUGHEY's YOUTUBE channel, available to watch here. Proceeds from the benefit will be distributed to various organizations on the ground in TEXAS responding to the crisis through McCONAUGHEY's JUST KEEP LIVIN' FOUNDATION and TEXAS RELIEF FUND.

« see more Net News