-
FCC Cancels Two Fines For Late License Renewal Applications
March 17, 2021 at 8:52 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The FCC has canceled two proposed fines for late license renewal applications. The Commission canceled a $1,500 fine against JOHN BURDETTE for filing a late license renewal application for W268BM/JASPER, AL and a $3,000 fine against BLOUNT COUNTY BROADCASTING CORP. for a late application at WBCR-A/ALCOA, TN. In both cases, the fines were canceled due to an inability to pay.
In addition, THE LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY ASSOCIATION, INC. reached a Consent Decree with the Commission over online public file violations at WVUR/VALPARAISO, IN, resolving the issues with the requirement of a compliance plan but no fine.