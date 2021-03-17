Fines Canceled

The FCC has canceled two proposed fines for late license renewal applications. The Commission canceled a $1,500 fine against JOHN BURDETTE for filing a late license renewal application for W268BM/JASPER, AL and a $3,000 fine against BLOUNT COUNTY BROADCASTING CORP. for a late application at WBCR-A/ALCOA, TN. In both cases, the fines were canceled due to an inability to pay.

In addition, THE LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY ASSOCIATION, INC. reached a Consent Decree with the Commission over online public file violations at WVUR/VALPARAISO, IN, resolving the issues with the requirement of a compliance plan but no fine.

