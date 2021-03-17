John "Alexander" Arezzi

Former Country music executive JOHN ALEXANDER (aka JOHN AREZZI) is releasing a book highlighting his 20-year career in music, and his prior work in sports. The autobiography, "Mat Memories: My Wild Life in Pro Wrestling, Country Music, and With The METS" is co-authored by GREG OLIVER and dives into ALEXANDER's career experiences in NASHVILLE, pro-wrestling and his time with the NEW YORK METS baseball organization.

ALEXANDER, who hosts the "Pro Wrestling Spotlight Then & Now" podcast, and the weekly video show "Pro Wrestling Spotlight Live" previously worked in the music business at GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY (GAC), BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT and, most recently, BANDTWANGO.

"Having the opportunity to share my life story in a memoir is truly life changing,” said ALEXANDER. "So many have told me for years that I needed to write a book on my life, and I am grateful to ECW PRESS, and my co-author, GREG OLIVER, for giving me that opportunity."



Upon its release on TUESDAY, APRIL 6th, the book will be available for purchase via AMAZON. It is available for pre-order now here.

