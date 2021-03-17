Borenstein (Photo: Dire Image/Chelsea Thompson)

Record industry and management executive SAMANTHA BORENSTEIN has launched the NASHVILLE-based management firm SAM I AM ENTERTAINMENT. The company's roster currently includes EASTON CORBIN, HARPER GRAE and STYLES HAURY.

"I am really excited to have created my own company where I can work with acts that I am super passionate about," said BORENSTEIN. "I'm ready to help nurture and navigate their careers alongside my artists from the ground up."

BORENSTEIN began her career coordinating major charity events for the CELEBRITY FIGHT NIGHT FOUNDATION and arranging marketing and celebrity programs for CITY OF HOPE in LOS ANGELES. She later worked at STONEY CREEK RECORDS as Dir./West Coast Regional Promotion, and was then recruited by SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE's COLUMBIA RECORDS. She helped secure numerous #1 records for the label with major acts like KENNY CHESNEY, LUKE COMBS, MAREN MORRIS and more. In 2017, she joined SANDBOX ENTERTAINMENT as day-to-day manager for KACEY MUSGRAVES.

