New Podcast

DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA will debut a new podcast hosted by actor HANK AZARIA in character as JIM BROCKMIRE, the sportscaster he played in the IFC comedy "BROCKMIRE."

"THE JIM BROCKMIRE PODCAST" will debut APRIL 7th for a 10-episode run on the LE BATARD AND FRIENDS podcast network with guests including CHARLES BARKLEY, JOE BUCK, DAN PATRICK, BEN STILLER, COLIN COWHERD, JEMELE HILL, and more. "BROCKMIRE" producer SHEENA DATT is producing and co-hosting the podcast with "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" Exec. Producer MIKE RYAN RUIZ serving in the same Exec. Producer role for the new show, with DAVE THOMASON as writer.

AZARIA, both as himself and in the BROCKMIRE persona, has been a frequent guest on LE BATARD's show and podcasts in recent years and voices the intro to LE BATARD's "THE BIG SUEY" second podcast hour. LE BATARD and SKIPPER, his former boss for several years at ESPN who more recently headed DAZN, announced the formation of MEADOWLARK MEDIA in JANUARY after LE BATARD exited ESPN.

“HANK is one of the most versatile talents the entertainment industry has seen over the past several decades,” said SKIPPER. “The character of JIM BROCKMIRE is both hilariously funny and refreshingly layered. We’re lucky to have HANK and SHEENA share in the vision of MEADOWLARK and look forward to working together on this project.”

“I honestly can’t believe we get to add someone with HANK AZARIA’s credentials to our stable of stupidity,” said LEBATARD. “He’s the voice actor for our generation on THE SIMPSONS, an impossibly funny actor and, best of all, our friend. I can’t wait for BROCKMIRE, soaked in booze and drugs, to urinate on every single sacred thing in sports. HANK, SHEENA and DAVE are going to cook up something special… I just hope it’s not meth.”

