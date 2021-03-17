Mason & Starr

BEASLEY MEDIA R&B WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM)/DETROIT will launch the "MASON & STARR" morning show on MONDAY, MARCH 22nd.

MASON moves up from middays and STARR elevates from evenings. The new local show is replacing REACH MEDIA’s THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW.

MASON said, “MASON & STARR will be a show all about DETROIT and the lives of our incredible listeners. We will have fun, play lots of Smooth R&B and Old School music, and have really cool giveaways. Tune in weekday mornings to hear the REAL DETROIT.”

STARR added, “I was born and raised in DETROIT so I’m excited to partner with MASON in bringing fun, information and positive energy to morning radio in the MOTOR CITY."

PD ZANNIE GLOVER commented, “It’s a privilege to welcome the legendary MASON and ANGIE STARR back to mornings in DETROIT. I am most excited for our KISS-FM listeners. Ask anybody in DETROIT and they’ll tell you MASON is the man.”

BEASLY VP/Content & Dir./Programming SCOTT JAMESON added, “Now more than ever, familiar, genuine voices are local radio’s strongest asset. MASON’s brand equity, along with ANGIE’s infectious energy and authenticity, will jump start the day for 105.9 KISS-FM.”

In 2018, MASON was switched from morning to midday and STARR was a member of that AM Crew (NET NEWS 4/18/18).

