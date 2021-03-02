Bongino

OUTKICK.COM is reporting that WESTWOOD ONE is planning to move conservative commentator DAN BONGINO into the noon-3p (ET) weekday slot in a bid to pick up former RUSH LIMBAUGH affiliates. OUTKICK's BOBBY BURACK reports that "the deal is not signed but is expected to get done barring last-minute differences."

Under the arrangement, BONGINO would continue to host his podcast, which is distributed via WESTWOOD ONE, as a separate show.

PREMIERE NETWORKS, LIMBAUGH's syndicator, has yet to announce plans for a replacement for the late host; it continues to air a hybrid of guest hosts and taped LIMBAUGH segments keyed to current events. OUTKICK is headed by CLAY TRAVIS, whose own FOX SPORTS RADIO show is syndicated by PREMIERE.

