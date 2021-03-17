CRS360 March Webinar

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) will present the next installment of its CRS360 Webinar series on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24th at 1p (CT), with "CRS 2021 Research Presentation: A Closer Look." The annual COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR Research project was conducted by NUVOODOO and presented by the company's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS during last month's "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." It focused on how Country listening habits may have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what the "new normal" for the Country music industry means. The webinar will be moderated by BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUTT, who also chairs the CRB Research Committee.

Only a limited number of slots are available, and are based on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up here. The full video presentation, along with all accompanying materials, are available to all CRS2021 attendees on at the on-demand page of CRSVirtual2021.com.

“CAROLYN, LEIGH and the team at NUVOODOO have delivered a comprehensive look at the status of Country listening habits, a project which included a massive sample size of more than 3,000 respondents,” said CRB Executive Director RJ CURTIS. “There is a ton of useful, actionable data here which warrants another, deeper look. CRB appreciates the work NUVOODOO has done, and their willingness to provide more analysis for radio.”

Upcoming CRS360 webinars will also offer more recaps and deeper analysis of CRS 2021 sessions, including "Talk Data To Me," "Talent Loving Coaching," "Reinventing Yourself" and more to be announced. View past CRS360 webinars here.

« see more Net News