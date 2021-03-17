More New Shows

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK has a few new podcast launches to promote, including a true historical saga, a look at jobs from a popular comedian, and a companion podcast to a new TV series.

The new shows include "OPERATION MIDNIGHT CLIMAX," the true story of the CIA's experiments with LSD, hosted by NOEL BROWN; "THE DAILY SHOW" correspondent and comedian ROY WOOD JR.'s exploration of jobs and work-related topics, "ROY'S JOB FAIR"; and "GENERATION: THE PODCAST," a companion podcast for HBO MAX's new teen dramedy, hosted by GIGI GOODE and WHEMBLEY SEWELL with cast and crew from the TV show.

Also finally arriving after being announced at last SEPTEMBER's IAB Podcast Upfront and then again, with a new name, upon the announcement of PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES' deal with iHEARTMEDIA, is MARLO THOMAS and PHIL DONAHIUE's "DOUBLE DATE," a series of interviews with "long-marrieds" including, on the first two episodes, VIOLA DAVIS and JULIUS TENNON and STING and TRUDIE STYLER.

