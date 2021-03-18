Rod Davis

ALL ACCESS is saddened to learn of the loss of industry vet ROD DAVIS, best know for his time as morning drive and later PM drive host for iHEARTMEDIA AC WMAG (MAGIC RADIO 99.5)/PIEDMONT TRIAD-GREENSBORO and a host of PM MAGAZINE. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and colleagues.

The news broke in a WMAG FACEBOOK post, "We are heartbroken knowing our friend and MIX 99.5 favorite, ROD DAVIS has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loyal listeners in the TRIAD and beyond."

LORA SONGSTER (former co-host with DAVIS) and MATT PENCOLA, the current morning team at WMAG, will do a special tribute to ROD on FRIDAY (3/19) at 7:40a and 9a. You can see the station tribute to ROD, here.

ALL ACCESS has learned that ROD has been suffering for some time, and had even entered HOSPICE before his passing. No word yet on services.

