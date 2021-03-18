Jeff Buckley

A JEFF BUCKLEY biopic is officially happening, and it has the approval from the BUCKLEY estate. The filming of Everybody Here Wants You will begin this fall with director ORIAN WILLIAMS and cinematographer ROBERTO SCHAEFER. The film stars REEVE CARNEY as BUCKLEY, chronicling his life before his tragic drowning death in 1997.

BUCKLEY’s mother, MARY GUIBER, is on-board to co-produce the documentary with TOM BUTTERFIELD and ALISON RAYKOVICH. GUIBER said, “This will be the only official dramatization of JEFF’s story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy. Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible.”

RICHARD STORY, President/Commercial Music Group, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, said, “JEFF BUCKLEY was a once-in-a-lifetime artist whose music touched people’s hearts and changed their lives. SONY MUSIC has been honored to bring JEFF’s music to the world, and now, Everybody Here Wants You is providing a unique opportunity to introduce JEFF to a whole new generation of fans.”

