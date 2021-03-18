Jim Epperlein

Broadcast Veteran JAMES (JIM) EPPERLEIN passed away at the age of 67 after a brave, 12-year battle with pancreatic cancer on FEBRUARY 25th.

EPPERLEIN graduated from SAN DIEGO STATE in 1979 with honors in Broadcast Journalism, leading him to many radio and TV opportunities in broadcast news, from news writer to on-air anchor all across this country.



After relocating to BALTIMORE in 1985, JIM became well-known as METRO TRAFFIC’s Morning Drive traffic anchor

heard everyday on 13 Local radio stations and two TV stations. He went on to provide radio and TV traffic

services at the MARYLAND STATE HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION and at the MASS TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION.

JIM's love of music programming led him to KEY 103.1 FM/FREDERICK, MD, as AM host, achieving #1 ARBITRON RATING for his Adult Contemporary format in 1999. This success led JIM to SALEM COMMUNICATIONS in D.C., where he developed and managed their innovative Contemporary Christian station XM 32 THE FISH, taking the format to XM SATELLITE RADIO, where he was hired to develop and manage the music format for XM 32 THE MESSAGE, making it country's most-listened to station in 2008.

He also created a developed PRAZOR, the “World’s First Christian Music Streaming Service," based

in VERO BEACH, FL.

While in retirement, JIM founded and developed ReZURRECTION RADIO on SPOTIFY to provide an advertisement-free Christian music platform.

He is survived by his wife, CONSTANCE STACHOW and their two married daughters and spouses ELICIA and KEVIN FRAZIER and JAMIE and LaRAE RHODES.



Cards of comfort can be sent to CONNIE EPPERLEIN at 7B HERITAGE FARM DR., NEW FREEDOM, PA 17349

she has asked that any memorial gifts be directed to supporting the pancreatic cancer research being done by the JOHNS HOPKINS KIMMEL CANCER CENTER PO Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297. Gifts can also be made online: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel.



His daughters have created a GOFUNDME page for medical expenses during his battle here. .

