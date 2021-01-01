Q4 Up 7.35%

URBAN ONE, INC. has reported its results for the quarter ended DECEMBER 31, 2020.

Net revenue was approximately $113.5 million, an increase of 7.3% from the same period in 2019. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $51.9 million, an increase of 51.3% from the same period in 2019. The Company reported operating income of approximately $34.5 million for the three months ended DECEMBER 31, 2020, compared to operating income of approximately $12.1 million for the same period in 2019.

Net income was approximately $26.4 million or $0.58 per share (basic) compared to a net loss of approximately $7.9 million or $0.18 per share (basic) for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $41.7 million for the three months ended DECEMBER 31, 2020, compared to approximately $27.5 million for the same period in 2019.

CEO/Pres. ALFRED C. LIGGINS, III stated, "The Company had an extremely strong fourth quarter, driven by record levels of political advertising and strong demand for our digital and cable TV advertising inventory. In combination with ongoing cost controls, this resulted in a 51% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. All of our operating divisions were able to grow Q4 Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year, and I was particularly pleased with the performance of our digital business, which delivered approximately $6.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the full year, an increase of 587% from prior year. Year-end liquidity remained robust, with a cash balance of $73.9 million, after fully paying down our ABL facility by $27.5 million. In the first quarter of 2021, we successfully refinanced all tranches of our indebtedness, resulting in a simplified capital structure with significantly extended maturities and a lower average cost of capital. Additionally, we put in place a new 5-year $50 million revolving ABL facility with Bank of America. This puts the Company in a strong position to take advantage of the anticipated economic recovery post COVID-19."

« see more Net News