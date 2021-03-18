Adds New Music Competition

LIVEXLIVE has teamed up with SELF MADE, a music competition and community for music talent and fans. The competition features a record, publishing and management deal. SELF MADE was created by ASH POURNOURI. SELF MADE has debuted in SWEDEN.

LIVEXLIVE CEO/Chairman ROBERT ELLIN commented, "Our partnership with SELF MADE provides independent artists a singular digital platform and community to showcase their talent, jump-start their careers and dramatically increase visibility among established artists and loyal fans. Working together with ASH POURNOURI and his amazing team, we have created the ultimate democratic music competition where we leave everything in the hands of the talent and the fans."

The first group of artists, who were selected by the competition mentors, will perform at the second presentation of MUSIC LIVES, LIVEXLIVE's livestreamed music festival. The first MUSIC LIVES festival, included 51 hours of livestreamed content with more than 100 artists, generated over 50 million livestreams globally and three billion "#MUSICLIVES" video views on TIKTOK.

LIVEXLIVE is working with CHARLIE WALK's MUSIC MASTERY on the project. WALK, Founder/CEO of MUSIC MASTERY added, "The perfect trifecta of SELF MADE, LIVEXLIVE and MUSIC MASTERY will work together to concept develop new artist brands in the NORTH AMERICA marketplace. It is now our time to have the same level of success that the K-pop market has achieved with BTS, BLACK PINK and other new artists."

ASH POURNOURI said, "Seeing how SELF MADE was such an overwhelming success in its alpha launch, I am very excited to launch SELF MADE on the LIVEXLIVE platform in the US and beyond. Our partnership with CHARLIE, ROB and the entire LIVEXLIVE team will finally democratize talent search and offer winners the opportunity to propel into stardom and become the biggest artists of tomorrow."

« see more Net News