600th Affiliate

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Hip Hop-Sports KGA-A-K278CY (103.5 THE GAME, SPORTS AND HIP HOP)/SPOKANE is dropping the music and adding FOX SPORTS RADIO programming around the clock starting TOMORROW (3/19) at 6a (PT). "FOX SPORTS RADIO 103.5 THE GAME" becomes FOX SPORTS RADIO's 600th affiliate. The station aired FSR before flipping to its hybrid music-sports format in 2019.

“As the flagship station for the GONZAGA BULLDOGS, we are thrilled to add the wall-to-wall sports coverage provided by FOX SPORTS RADIO,” said STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP SPOKANE OM KENT JONES. “This is an exciting time for GONZAGA and SPOKANE. FOX SPORTS RADIO’s amazing lineup of talent with their coverage of the tournament and everything sports allows us to provide the best sports programming for SPOKANE, both now and throughout the year.”

“As FOX SPORTS RADIO continues to experience record-setting growth across multiple platforms, we’re excited to partner with the radio home of the #1 team in college basketball,” said PREMIERE NETWORKS SVP/Sports DON MARTIN and FSR VP/Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO in a joint statement. “There couldn’t be a better time to collaborate and grow together, while celebrating this historic milestone. We’re proud of the entire FOX SPORTS RADIO team who made this possible, and we appreciate the incredible support of all our partners.”

