SPOTIFY has launched a new website called LOUD & CLEAR, which the company says, "introduces new transparency and data about the music streaming economy."

The site includes resources for artists and industry professionals that break down the royalty system, the players, and the process. These include:

A look at revenue generation over the years, showing how many artists globally generated how much — across recording and publishing for their catalog — for each of the past four years on SPOTIFY.

An interactive tool that contextualizes monthly listener and monthly stream numbers, as of the end of 2020.

A look at some artist profiles on SPOTIFY detailing who they are, how streaming has changed things for them, and what the future might look like.

A video that breaks down how the money flows from SPOTIFY listeners to artists.

An extensive FAQ and a set of useful third party resources.

You can find the site here.

